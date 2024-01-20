Prince Harry paid touching tribute to his late mother Princess Diana as he was inducted into an aviation Hall of Fame on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex was named a “living legend” before being honored for his time as a helicopter co-pilot in the British Army.

Harry attended the star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills sans wife Meghan Markle.

After taking to the stage to receive his award from John Travolta, Harry recalled the actor’s picture-perfect moment in 1985 when he danced with Diana at President Ronald Reagan’s White House dinner.

“I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mom at the White House and now look at us,” Harry, 39, told Travolta.

“The only thing left to do is… not dance together but fly together,” he added.

Travolta, who is the “Official Ambassador of Aviation” and a former pilot himself, was reportedly the one who pushed for the exiled royal to be recognized for his stint in the Army.

After presenting Harry with a medal, Travolta asked him, “What can you remember about your first flight?”

“It’s classified,” Harry quipped.

Harry has 10 years of military experience under his belt and has completed two tours of Afghanistan where he flew in combat missions.

The royal, who rose to the rank of Captain during his time in the military, is also the founder of the Invictus Games, for which he was honored at the ceremony.

Harry was all smiles as he joined the Danish royal family’s Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe at the event. Instagram / @princemariomax

The Duke of Sussex was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame on Friday. Instagram / @livinglegendsofaviation

Harry’s name was called out among a slew of others, including Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk, and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

Other space legends such as US Navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton were also inducted.

Harry, who this week withdrew his libel case against the Mail on Sunday, seemingly enjoyed his evening out, as he was pictured taking a selfie with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, 46, who is a member of the Danish royal family.

Harry referenced Travolta’s famous dance with the late Princess Diana in 1985. Courtesy Everett Collection

Harry’s outing came just days after it emerged that Kate Middleton had a planned abdominal surgery, which she will now recover from for at least two weeks.

News of the Princess of Wales’s medical procedure came to light Wednesday in an official statement from Kensington Palace, who revealed that she has postponed all engagements until after Easter.

Harry has 10 years of military experience under his belt and has completed two tours of Afghanistan where he flew in combat missions. PA Images/Sipa USA

That same day, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles will undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate next week.

Harry and Meghan have not publicly commented on the news at this time.