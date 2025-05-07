The province says a school just east of Winnipeg is one of the latest measles exposure sites in Manitoba.

Public Health says those at Ecole Dugald School on April 29, April 30, and May 2 from 8:45 a.m.-5:40 p.m. may have been exposed.

Those who rode on Bus #26 (route 72) and Bus #128 (route 79) servicing École Dugald School, Oakbank Elementary, Springfield Middle School and Springfield Collegiate Institute on those days are also at risk of exposure.

And the province says anyone in the Boundary Trails Health Centre emergency department waiting room on April 27 from 4:11-10:07 p.m. should also monitor for symptoms.

The province is also warning that some recent measles cases did not have any known contact to a case. Previously, all of the cases had known contact with measles either during travel or in Manitoba.

Symptoms of measles generally appear seven to 21 days after exposure. Initial symptoms may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability and red eyes. Several days after the initial symptoms, a red blotchy rash appears on the face and progresses down the body.