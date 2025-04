In the ‘unsolvable task’, puppies are shown a reward they can’t access. Those that look to humans for help tend to be easier to train Jarno Niemi

A set of cognitive tests for puppies can predict how brave, energetic, self-controlled and trainable they will be as adults.

Knowing this can help owners tailor teaching styles, adapt expectations and generally better understand their pets’ abilities and limitations, says Saara Junttila at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

“These traits are not necessarily good or bad,…