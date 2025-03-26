



It’s a complicated time for Nvidia (NVDA) as the company moves on from the recent GTC (GPU Technology Conference) week. Shares surged yesterday as a rally swept over the market, but the momentum seems to have subsided since then.

The past six months have been highly volatile, even as the artificial intelligence (AI) market has remained strong. When Chinese startup DeepSeek released an AI model that ran on less advanced chips, it triggered a selloff, and Nvidia is still struggling to recover.

⏰Get expert insights and actionable trade alerts from veteran investing experts and hedge fund managers. Join TheStreet Pro today and get the first month FREE 🤑

As NVDA stock has trended downward, speculation has risen as to whether or not Nvidia’s time as the market’s undisputed AI leader is over. Its volatile performance is in stark contrast to the seemingly unshakable growth investors remember from 2023 and much of 2004.

One quantum computing leader recently weighed in on that topic, offering an expected perspective on the future of both Nvidia and the broader tech market.

A quantum computing industry leader is optimistic about Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang. Shutterstock

Rival CEO believes Nvidia will be saved but not by AI

Last week, Nvidia unveiled multiple new AI chip innovations, including the Blackwell Ultra and the newest version of the Rubin GPU (graphics processing unit) family. While they caught the attention of many tech enthusiasts, one CEO believes that another area of technology offers Nvidia its best chance at growth: quantum computing.

As TheStreet reports, “quantum computing is a highly advanced form of computing in which tasks are performed at a much faster rate. A standard computer typically works one step at a time, while a quantum system can perform multiple tasks at once.”

Related: 5 quantum computing stocks investors are targeting in 2025

One quantum expert recently weighed in on Huang and Nvidia. Peter Chapman is the chairman and former CEO of IonQ (IONQ) , a company currently making waves in the quantum space. He recently joined Huang on stage at Nvidia Quantum Day 2025 to discuss the future of the industry and then gave an interview in which he revealed something surprising.

Making it clear that he doesn’t believe it makes sense to bet against Nvidia, Chapman stated, “I wouldn’t be shorting Jensen’s stock because of quantum.” This comes just a few months after Huang predicted that quantum computing likely wouldn’t have useful applications for 15-20 years, sending the sector into a free fall.

At Quantum Day 2025, Huang walked back these statements, admitting that he had been wrong and expressing surprise at the power that his words had on quantum computing stocks. After the event, Chapman described it as an attempt for Huang to backtrack his comments, adding that he hoped the industry would regard it as such.

Chapman shares the view expressed by many quantum computing leaders, including D-Wave Systems (QBTS) CEO Alan Baratz, that Huang’s initial thesis on the future of quantum computing is incorrect. He doesn’t seem to believe that quantum computing will inevitably threaten companies like Nvidia as its dominance grows.

Leading cognitive scientist sounds the alarm on new AI use

OpenAI rival powers toward milestone with massive implications

Anthropic CEO issues frightening warning on Chinese AI rival

“I do think that more than likely we will take some workloads,” he added. “But at the same time, we will generate demand because these systems tend to work side-by-side with each other.”

AI and quantum computing aren’t necessarily in competition

Granted, it doesn’t seem like too many investors are betting against Nvidia right now. Data from the short analysis platform Fintel shows that interest from short sellers only accounts for 1% of its float, meaning that few shares are being sold short.

That may be because Nvidia is still largely seen as a strong company, given its resources and the strength of the broader AI market. However, Chapman’s take on quantum computing as an asset to the company may help attract even more positive sentiment from investors.

Related: Jensen Huang shocks the world with Nvidia Quantum Day surprise

His statements on Nvidia and quantum computing should serve to highlight something important that some people may still be overlooking. AI and quantum computing can augment each other, helping companies in both fields continue to scale and grow, even as quantum becomes more dominant.

Baratz expressed this when he spoke to TheStreet in January 2025, highlighting the opportunity he sees for AI and quantum to work closely together. Chapman seems to have a similar perspective.

“We’re both partners and, at some point, probably competitors down the road. But it’s no different than probably most of the tech industry,” he stated

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast