A fascinating TikTok takes viewers on a tour of a gated community in Florida that’s modeled after the UK – sparking a firestorm of backlash from critics who mercilessly mocked the neighborhood for looking nothing like the real deal.

Social media star Tlo, who is a self-confessed Anglophile – sharing his obsession with everything from Yorkshire puddings to cups of tea – ventured to International Village in Fort Lauderdale after hearing about its British connection.

According to the community website, it serves up a ‘European theme,’ with the different districts including the English county of Yorkshire and the city of Nottingham.

While Tlo said the mock Tudor buildings are ‘kind of built like a UK building,’ many viewers disagreed, with one writing: ‘As I person who lives in Yorkshire, I can confidently say it looks absolutely nothing like that.’

Another commenter said that the buildings appear to be more like a ‘Disneyfied’ version of England.

‘They tried but didn’t quite get it right,’ they added.

Another chimed in: ‘Nothing like the UK my friend!’ as one added: ‘What in the non-UK is going on?’

Meanwhile, one viewer said the only British part of Tlo’s video was the start, when it showed him being stuck in traffic.

After he gets out of the traffic, he excitedly arrives at the gated village, with signs on red brick walls referring to a ‘French Quarter’ and the ‘English Common.’

Tlo, who is originally from Chicago, then gets to a signpost with various spots in both France and England listed on placards.

He decided to pay a visit to ‘Yorkshire,’ where he finds a run of quaint Tudor-style homes.

The content creator then reaches a pond where he spies a bird on the water.

He muses: ‘That’s probably a UK bird. They probably imported it from the London canal or something.’

Despite the village being off limits to the public, Tlo managed to sneak in

There are currently several homes in International Village listed for sale via Remax, with prices ranging from $119,000 for a one bed to $279,000 for a four-bedroom property

Tlo, who is originally from Chicago, gets to a signpost with various spots in both France and England listed on placards (left). He also spies a classical fountain (right)

While many viewers weren't impressed by International Village, Tlo appeared to be happy with the experience and said he felt like he had been to the UK

Residents also gain access to various amenities including tennis courts, an indoor golf range and an outdoor pool

One viewer said this comment from Tlo made her laugh, while another wrote: ‘Wonder if the pond / lake has bicycle, gun, knife, human body parts, shopping trolleys in it? [That would be] quintessentially English.’

Another said a more realistic representation of England would be ‘a woman on a mobility scooter with her dressing gown on and hair scraped back on her way to [grocery store] Tesco.’

The camera then swivels around to show a classical fountain topped with a water nymph.

Tlo says of the stone garden feature: ‘I don’t know what this is all about, but it’s cool.’

He then hurries along on his video tour in a bid to avoid getting caught by residents.

‘I’m trying to hurry up and get y’all some type of footage before they notice that I’m not really looking for an apartment here,’ the vlogger explains.

While many viewers weren’t impressed by International Village, Tlo appeared to be happy with the experience.

He said: ‘I’m not gonna lie. I feel like I’ve been in the UK.

‘I feel like I should move here.’

