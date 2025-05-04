Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and added an assist to help the Dallas Stars rally for a 4-2 win against his former club, the visiting Colorado Avalanche, in Game 7 of their first-round series on Saturday.

Dallas advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and will face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series. Game 7 of that matchup is set for Sunday.

Matt Duchene had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars. Dallas coach Pete DeBoer improved to 9-0 for his career in Game 7s.