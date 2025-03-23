TORONTO – Forward Brandon Ingram is progressing in his recovery from a high left ankle sprain.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Ingram has been running and doing some lateral movement drills.

Rajakovic says that Ingram is not yet cleared for contact but the Raptors have seen some progress in his recovery.

Related Videos 3:21

Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says

Previous Video





Story continues below advertisement

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to Toronto on Feb. 6, hours ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Veteran swingman Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round selection were sent to New Orleans in return.

Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans before he sprained his ankle Dec. 7.

Trending Now U.S. rejects Mexico’s request for special delivery of water for the 1st time

Travelling to the U.S.? Canada updates advice for longer trips

The 27-year-old has yet to play for the Raptors this season and likely won’t with only 12 games left in Toronto’s campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.