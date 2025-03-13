WASHINGTON – RBC Signals is expanding its global network of ground stations by acquiring 10 six-meter S-band and X-band satellite-tracking antennas from Microsoft.

“These antennas are ideal for our government and commercial customers flying individual satellites as well as constellations in a wide variety of orbits,” RBC Signals CEO Ron Faith said in a statement.

With the new antennas, RBC Signals aims to satisfy rapidly growing demand from government and commercial customers who often rely on S-band and X-band to communicate with small satellites in low Earth orbit.

In addition, the antennas, located in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, will enhance communications with satellites in medium-Earth and geostationary orbit as well as spacecraft performing rendezvous-and-proximity operations in equatorial orbits, RBC Signals executives said.

Redmond, Washington-based RBC Signals was founded in 2025 to offer Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS).

Antenna Lease

Libra Group, a subsidiary of Space Leasing International (SLI), financed RBC Signals’ acquisition of the antennas. SLI will own the assets. RBC Signals will manage and maintain them under an operating lease.

Microsoft is selling the antennas to focus on its core business.

“We are excited that RBC Signals’ GSaaS offering will be available in the Azure Marketplace,” Douglas Phillips, Microsoft corporate vice president, said in a statement. “This will enable our joint customers to seamlessly integrate their satellite data with Azure’s AI-enhanced cloud capabilities and products, unlocking new insights and accelerating innovation.”

