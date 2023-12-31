Rebekah Vardy has reportedly been axed from the Celebrity Big Brother line-up after news of ITV’s interest was leaked.

The Mirror claims that the WAG, 41, will no longer be taking part in the show despite bosses reportedly previously hoping she would open up about rival Coleen Rooney and the infamous Wagatha Christie case in the house.

It was confirmed in November that Celebrity Big Brother would be returning in March 2024 following the success of the ITV2 reboot of Big Brother which launched in October.

A source told the publication: ‘Bosses were prepared to splash out on signing up Becky in the hope she’d dish all on the Wagatha Christie drama.

‘She was at the top of their lists but since the news leaked they have decided to explore other candidates.’

MailOnline contacted Rebekah’s reps for comment.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: ‘Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.’

It has previously been reported that producers also thought Rebekah could ‘stir things up’ in the house, being no stranger to reality TV having appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2017 and 2021’s Dancing On Ice.

A source told The Sun last month: ‘Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back on saying what she thinks’.

‘They also hope she won’t be slow coming forward on saying how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne.’

Before adding: ‘She will be TV gold’.

Celebrity Big Brother will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house

Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move.

Like its sister show, Celebrity Big Brother will be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live – giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the famous evictees first live interview alongside an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield and American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri who allegedly had an affair with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also reportedly in the line-up.

It comes after it was reported show bosses are planning on offering Sarah Ferguson £500,000 to take part in the upcoming series.

Reality TV juggernaut Big Brother returned to screens on ITV2 in October this year after it was axed from Channel 5, five years earlier in 2018.

And ITV executives are said to be keen to sign the Duchess of York, 64, in a bid to pull in big audiences.

An ITV source told the Mirror: ‘Sarah would be a brilliant signing for Celebrity Big Brother. She is very smart, engaging and funny. Not to mention the millions of viewers she would pull in if she began talking to housemates about the Royal Family and Prince Andrew.

‘Sarah has never considered reality formats in the past but ITV bosses are hoping their offer might change that position.

‘Signing her would be a massive coup. That’s why they are digging deep for the offer they plan to make her.’

It was confirmed in November that Celebrity Big Brother would be returning in March 2024 following the success of the ITV2 reboot of Big Brother which launched in October

Rebekah lost her legal battle against Coleen who had claimed she had leaked stories about her to the press

It is understood the royal impressed channel bigwigs after she co-hosted and guest-edited an episode of This Morning last month.

Fergie said of the role: ‘I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

‘I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

‘I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.’