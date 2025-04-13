The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that a staff member is being held by Israeli authorities.

PRCS medic Assad al-Nsasrah was targeted along with other colleagues during a humanitarian mission in Rafah, southern Gaza.

At the end of March, the PRCS stated that eight paramedics were killed attempting to rescue victims from a previous strike. Nsasrah’s fate was unknown since the targeted attack on the medics.

“We call on the international community to pressure the occupation authorities to immediately release our colleague, medic Asaad, who was forcibly abducted while carrying out his humanitarian duties,” PRCS said in a post on X.

“He and his colleagues came under heavy gunfire, which led to the killing of eight of them — a grave violation of international humanitarian law. #NotATarget #IHL #Gaza”