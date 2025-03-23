MANCHESTER, England — Chelsea took another big step towards the Women’s Super League (WSL) title with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Substitute Erin Cuthbert scored in the 91st minute to snatch all three points for Sonia Bompastor’s side, who move eight points clear at the top of the table with just five games left to play.

This was the third meeting between the two teams in the space of nine days, with City having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts were the better team in the first half on Sunday afternoon, with Brazil international Kerolin opening the scoring in the 32nd minute. Jess Park thought she had doubled City’s advantage with a superb first-time effort after Kerolin was fouled on the edge of the area, however referee Kirsty Dowle had controversially blown her whistle before the strike had rippled the back of the net and it didn’t count.

That opened the door for Chelsea to stage a comeback, with Aggie Beever-Jones finishing brilliantly just four minutes into the second half before Cuthbert nodded home from Ashley Lawrence’s cross in stoppage time. — Beth Lindop

Erin Cuthbert proved to be the hero for Chelsea, but it could have been very different if Man City’s second goal had stood. James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Controversial decision could have changed all for City

A controversial call from referee Kirsty Dowle had City fans and players up in arms. After Kerolin caused havoc for Chelsea once again, Bright was forced into a tactical foul on the edge of the area to prevent a possible second goal. Dowle was quick to blow for the foul, and produce the yellow card, but she was too quick as Park had stepped up to rocket a strike into the back of the net.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Although the chance came after the whistle had gone, the referee, in that moment, should have played the advantage and robbed the hosts of a second goal. It was the right decision to disallow the goal given the whistle had gone before it found the back of the net, but manager Nick Cushing can be aggrieved at the hasty call on the foul.

The players exasperation at the call was reflective of their knowledge that the decision could have implications on the result and their chances of retaining a Champions League spot next season. The decision would prove pivotal as the visitors were able to level in the second half and seal the win in the first minute of stoppage time.

A second goal for City would have seriously hampered Chelsea’s confidence and could have resulted in a completely different outcome. Similarly to how City notched two goals against the Blues midweek to knock their hopes of a comeback, they would have been hoping to replicate that result. — Emily Keogh

Kerolin the key for City

After a pretty drab opening at the Etihad, it was Brazil international Kerolin who caused contest to spark into life. Having excelled in City’s midweek Champions League victory, Kerolin once again tormented the Chelsea defence, skipping easily past Niamh Charles and drawing an early save from Hannah Hampton from a tight angle.

She made the breakthrough later in the half, picking up the ball on the halfway line and dribbling into the penalty area, where she slotted coolly through the legs of Millie Bright to notch her first City goal. Without the commanding presence of Khadija “Bunny” Shaw up front, Kerolin provided a constant outlet for City. Though her influence waned as Chelsea turned the screw after the break, her willingness to track back and get stuck in defensively was also admirable.

The 25-year-old, who arrived from North Carolina Courage in January, is steadily establishing herself as a key component of City’s attack, particularly with England international Lauren Hemp sidelined. Keeping her fit and firing looks as if it could prove central to helping City achieve their aim of securing European football for next season. — Lindop

Man City celebrate after Kerolin gave them the lead against Chelsea. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Chelsea fight back to avoid double defeat

After the crushing defeat on Wednesday, their first of the season ending Bompastor’s 28-game unbeaten run, Chelsea were headed for a second loss in a row as City snuck into the lead and were heavily on top. Like the winning machine they’ve proven they are, having won the last five league titles on the bounce, Chelsea showed resolve to overturn the deficit and secure the win in the 91st minute.

Though it was not an easy task, with City using the counter to full effect, catching Chelsea out of shape and struggling to track back, the winning mentality fostered under former manager Emma Hayes was on full display to avoid back-to-back defeats.

A change in approach was needed at half-time to break through City and having fallen behind once again, in a similar manner to the 2-0 midweek loss, and nearly conceding a second goal, the half-time conversation between the highly competitive Bompastor and a team who had a point to prove, changed their attitude.

It was clear in post-match comments from the players that Chelsea were not up to standard in their last meeting with City or in the first half, but the tactical tweak at the break injected a new fight into the side. The first loss of the campaign would have severely hurt the side, left them lacking in confidence and bruised their spirit, yet facing a wounded opponent, the desire to return to winning ways would have fuelled their comeback.

On Thursday the Blues will now be desperate to overturn the two-goal deficit to book their place in the Champions League semifinals. — Keogh

Keating shows promise under new coach

While a league title is too far from City’s reach now — 15 points shy of today’s opponents at the top of the table — Khiara Keating’s spectacular saves kept City within a fighting chance of taking points off the WSL leaders right until the final moments. Cuthbert’s late goal foiled City’s chances of clinching a point, though their first-half performance was well deserving of all three.

The 20-year-old shot stopper was City’s No. 1 last season, winning the Golden Glove and earning a callup to the Lionesses senior squad. But that all changed when former manager Gareth Taylor brought in Japanese keeper Ayaka Yamashita in the summer, and Keating was dropped to the bench.

Keating conceded eight goals in her last two games — 4-3 loss to Arsenal and 4-2 loss to Manchester United — which would have seriously knocked her confidence. It was similar to last season, where slip-ups against Arsenal ruined City’s chances of moving ahead of Chelsea by three points.

Under Taylor, Keating’s confidence was turbulent and her performances were inconsistent. But despite limited game time, it seems that under Cushing’s guidance, Keating is showing signs of promise. Previously, one mistake would throw her, causing her to leak several more goals, something she will likely grow out of with time and as her mentality builds.

Keeping Chelsea’s chances to a minimum, pulling out some acrobatic saves to seriously limit the damage, is a positive sign for both player and club. Keating is not the only player to look revived under Cushing. The players look like they have a fresh outlook and their body language exudes a conviction in approach. Having suffered two very narrow loses to Chelsea, and pulled off a historic win, Cushing is proving that he was the right appointment to step in after Taylor’s dismissal. — Keogh

All to play for in Champions League

Sunday marked Chelsea’s second trip to Manchester in the space of four days and their third meeting with City in just over a week. It is a unique situation both teams find themselves in, with three separate encounters in such close proximity affording plenty of scope to assess each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

All that information could prove key on Thursday, when City travel to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie. Nick Cushing’s side will go into the game very much in the driver’s seat, having battled to an impressive 2-0 victory in the first leg at the Joie Stadium.

After the sucker-punch of Chelsea’s late winner this weekend, City minds will have to be refocused ahead of the teams’ fourth clash in 12 days. However, having failed to get over the line in Europe under Emma Hayes, progression to the Champions League semifinals will be top of many Chelsea wish lists, and Bompastor will know an almighty effort will be required of her players if they are to turn this tie around. — Lindop