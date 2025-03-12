Post-harvest data from the region indicates the RCS framework is both effective and practical. The results also highlight the potential of RCS to enhance the resilience and sustainability of the cotton sector.

The RCS initiative has been positively received within the agricultural community, with 90% of participants acknowledging the efficacy of the newly introduced training methodologies.

In the state, around 5,000 farmers across more than 70 villages adopted RCS guidelines for cotton cultivation during the last growing season.

The effort yielded roughly 4,400t of ginned cotton that met RCS criteria. Participating farmers experienced a yield increase of about 2% over the previous season.

Coupled with a cost reduction of around 7%, this has resulted in an increase in farmer incomes.

Additionally, environmental gains have been noted through the application of biochar to restore soil fertility. Test fields using biochar outperformed traditional cotton fields by 15% in yield.

A multi-faceted approach was adopted to ensure the successful deployment of RCS, involving local community leaders, collaboration with key farmers and the creation of farmer groups for effective communication.

A variety of strategies were employed, such as supporting women farmers, setting up demonstration fields, and offering workshops and training materials on regenerative farming techniques.

Farmers were persuaded to trial RCS through various engagement activities such as training sessions and Farmer Field Day events that showcased the benefits and efficiency of RCS practices.

RCS’s practicality and effectiveness were verified on location by AbTF in partnership with Vijay Cotton & Fibre, aided by more than 40 agricultural advisors.

AbTF managing director Tina Stridde said: “With its holistic approach and its focus on farmers’ experiences, the standard proves to be a winning proposition for everyone involved. The pilot project in India has impressively demonstrated its potential to be a real help for farmers in regenerating their depleted soils, increasing their incomes, and finding a future in cotton cultivation despite the growing threat posed by climate change.”

The integration of RCS-verified cotton into supply chains through AbTF’s tracking system is claimed to improve transparency and fulfil demands for traceability from raw material to finished textile products.

“The standard therefore offers tangible advantages not only for farmers but also for purchasers of RCS cotton,” Stridde added.