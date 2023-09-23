If you want to dine like the New York media elite — specifically, like Times columnist David Brooks — a New Jersey restaurant is letting you do so, at a far cheaper price.

In a now-viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the New York Times op-ed writer carped about spending $78 to eat at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, suggesting such experiences are causing many Americans to tell pollsters they believe the U.S. economy is in bad shape when the data say otherwise.