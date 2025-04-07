3D printed orthopedic implant care company restor3d announced it raised $38 million.

Summers Value Partners participated in the round along with existing and new private investors.

WHAT IT DOES

restor3d provides joint replacements and 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools.

According to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, “osseointegration” is the scientific term for bone ingrowth into a metal implant.

The funding will be used to launch four new 3D printed product lines:

Veritas reverse total shoulder system, a single tray instrument system that makes patient-specific implants available to a wider shoulder patient population.

a single tray instrument system that makes patient-specific implants available to a wider shoulder patient population. Total identity 3DP porous cementless total knee, a knee system for optimal coverage, exact alignment and removal of intraoperative guesswork.

a knee system for optimal coverage, exact alignment and removal of intraoperative guesswork. Kinos modular stem total ankle system, which provides surgical flexibility and customized fit.

which provides surgical flexibility and customized fit. Velora 3DP porous acetabular system, a porous hip cup built to promote osseointegration.

“From the beginning, our mission at restor3d has been to transform orthopedic care through personalized, data-driven solutions,” Kurt Jacobus, CEO and cofounder of restor3d, said in a statement.

“By leveraging advanced 3D printing and AI-driven design, we are restoring mobility and improving lives, whether it is helping patients return to work, get back on the golf course, or simply walk without pain.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

In 2025, restor3d received FDA 510(k) clearance for its iTotal Identity CR 3DP Porous Total Knee Replacement System.

Last year, restor3d closed a $70 million financing round, which included $55 million in Series A funding and an additional $15 million in debt financing.

The company used the funds to grow its 3D printed implant systems, 3D printing technologies, software and AI-based automation businesses.

In 2025, an orthopedic surgery team at Alexandra Hospital in Singapore obtained an international patent for a new AI for robotic total knee replacement.

The AI optimizes implant positioning in preparing for robotic total knee replacement by taking into consideration the patient’s unique bony and ligamentous anatomy and the surgeon’s goals.

Another company involved in joint replacement is Claris Healthcare, which offers an orthopedic medical device that allows patients and doctors to monitor recovery after total knee replacement surgery.