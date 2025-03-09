Canadian farmers could take a big hit from China’s sudden retaliatory tariffs that take aim at canola, pork and other food commodities later this month.

Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on select Canadian farm imports in response to Canadian duties levied back in the fall against Chinese-made electric vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum products.

China is now hitting Canada with 100 per cent tariffs on canola oil and peas, and 25 per cent tariffs on pork and aquatic products — loosely mirroring Canada’s EV and steel and aluminum levies.

Chris Davison, president of the Canola Council of Canada, said the Chinese tariffs are prohibitively high and the fallout will be felt across his industry.

He said China is a top market for Canadian canola that represents close to $5 billion in export value.

Story continues below advertisement

“The impacts will be widespread and will be felt across the industry, starting with farmers who grow the crop every year and extending beyond there to the companies that provide them with seeds and inputs … to grain companies and processors and ultimately to exporters,” Davison said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“We’re expecting to work with the Canadian government very quickly to address the situation we face but also to pursue a resolution to it as expeditiously as possible.”

In a joint statement late Saturday night, International Trade Minister Mary Ng, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier said they are “deeply disappointed” with China’s announced tariffs.

More on Canada

More videos

“Our hard-working farmers and fishers provide world-class food to Canadians and international trading partners,” their joint statement read.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to defend Canadian workers and we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder in our support for Canada’s hard-working farmers and fishers in the agricultural and fishing sectors.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a statement on Saturday that the province’s canola industry is being “put in the line of fire due to tariffs on Chinese EVs, which nobody wants, to protect North American EVs, which few can afford.”

The People’s Republic of China massively subsidizes its state manufacturing enterprises to produce everything from commercial airplanes to electric vehicles, exporting goods at prices that are artificially low. Their goal: take market share from North American and European companies and weaken them.

Trending Now Family with kids aged 1 and 2 found frozen trying to cross Canada-U.S. border

Famous Canadian author Louise Penny axes U.S. book tour over Trump threats

Story continues below advertisement

0:37

Trump tariffs: Doug Ford concerned about China’s cheap steel, aluminum undermining Canada, U.S. jobs

Previous Video





The new Chinese tariffs against Canadian agricultural products are expected to begin on March 20 — widening Canada’s ongoing trade problems as the country seeks to beat back U.S. President Donald Trump’s stop-and-go tariffs.

This is not the first time Beijing has targeted Canadian canola as part of hostile trading.

In 2019, the country targeted canola export licenses as an economically sensitive pressure point — widely viewed in Canada as a political response to the detention of senior Huawei telecom executive Meng Wanzhou by Canada at the request of American law enforcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.

— With files from Andrew McIntosh, Global News, and The Associated Press.