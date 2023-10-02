<!–

Britons like a good book so it’s no surprise this is the number one item they cannot travel without on holiday, according to a new 12-country survey.

Almost a third (31 per cent) of Brits quizzed say a good book is their travel must-have compared to only 27 per cent of French, 25 per cent of Italians, 23 per cent of Germans and 23 per cent of Spaniards.

For many French travellers (15 per cent) in the poll, the top travel essential is hand and face cream.

While in the U.S, Australia, India and China, respondents say a pair of headphones is the one thing they cannot travel without, with this being the most popular answer in each country, at 19 per cent, 20 per cent, 39 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The study also looked at holiday plans, with more than half (57 per cent) of those polled saying they intend to travel more in the coming 12 months than they did over the past year.

And more than twice as many people (42 per cent) are planning to holiday abroad during this time compared to the past year (20 per cent), according to the report.

‘The German traveller leads the “international only” charge, with more than half ticking this box,’ it says.

‘While the Chinese traveller has made the biggest jump, from 13 per cent to 48 per cent, year on year.’

Space travel is another topic covered by the study, with around half (52 per cent) of participants saying they are likely to try this when it becomes financially viable.

In the U.S, Australia, India and China, a pair of headphones is the one thing people cannot travel without on their dream holiday, according to a new study

Among them, British travellers are the most sceptical, with only 27 per cent saying they would holiday in space.

However, this rises just above the average to 54 per cent when looking at answers from Britain’s younger Gen Z travellers aged 26 and under.

The study is based on responses from more than 10,000 travellers surveyed across 12 countries for SiteMinder‘s Changing Traveller Report 2023.