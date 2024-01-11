Rihanna is making her fans blush with her latest photoshoot for lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

The singer and entrepreneur unveiled a special Valentine’s Day line for the brand on Wednesday (January 10), a month ahead of the romantic day.

One post features RiRi posing in a pink low-cut bra, panties and garter plus sheer tights, all of which are now available to buy online and in stores.

Another photo shows a close up of Rihanna’s rear, while a third seductive shot finds her lightly squeezing her breasts for the camera.

The sexy photos were received well by her fans, with one commenting: “This should be album cover cuz it EATS.”

Another said: “One thing i can count on is rih eating the v-day shoot up every year,” while someone else joked: “No more lingerie and focus on the album now.”

Last year, Rihanna stepped down as CEO of the successful lingerie brand.

She operated as CEO of the company from its founding in 2018 up to June 2023 but remains with the business and has transitioned to the role of executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” the singer said in a statement to Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

She added: “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO—she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

DJ Khaled has also modeled for Savage X Fenty when the brand released a collection for men in 2022.

In one set of photos, the Miami native is dressed in a yellow satin pajama set with his stomach gracefully poking out the robe.

The other set of photos shows Khaled rocking another silk pajama set, this time with a patterned design and matching slippers with his name on them.

At the time, the producer said: “I ain’t gone name other companies ‘cause I’m rolling with Fenty. Y’all didn’t see the vision. I’m born beautiful. I’m a sex symbol. They been wanting this for the longest time. Wait until I put these things on.”