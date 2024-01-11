Robinhood to list SEC-approved Bitcoin ETFs, aligning with the convergence of crypto and finance.

Pullix, powered by PLX token, introduces a hybrid crypto exchange.

The PLX token pioneers “Trade-to-Earn” in the DeFi space.

In a major development for the crypto space, trading app Robinhood is gearing up to list spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after the recent approval by the SEC. This move comes as a response to the SEC’s historic decision to green-light 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking a pivotal moment in the world of cryptocurrency trading.

Meantime, as Robinhood sets its eyes on the Bitcoin ETF market, a new hybrid cryptocurrency exchange platform called Pullix scheduled for launch this January is making waves in the crypto space.

Robinhood’s foray into Bitcoin ETFs

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev took to social media to share the platform’s eagerness to list the 11 newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs. Emphasizing Robinhood’s pioneering role in offering spot crypto trading, Tenev expressed the company’s thrill about the SEC’s decision and outlined plans to make these ETFs available on the Robinhood platform.

Exciting update from Washington today! As a pioneer in offering spot crypto trading, Robinhood is thrilled about the @SECGov‘s decision to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs. We’ve been ahead of the curve in crypto access, and we plan to list these ETFs on @Robinhoodapp as soon as… — Vlad Tenev (@vladtenev) January 10, 2024

This strategic move aligns with Robinhood’s ethos of providing early access to cryptocurrencies and seamlessly integrating digital assets with traditional finance. Tenev believes that this milestone not only brings transparency to the crypto market but also creates opportunities for advanced risk management tools, benefitting users managing their digital asset investments.

Robinhood, known for democratizing access to financial markets, aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging crypto landscape. With educational materials on Bitcoin, ETFs, and risk management strategies, the platform positions itself as a facilitator for mainstream engagement with digital assets, expecting this trend to continue with SEC-approved Bitcoin ETFs.

Pullix: the new hybrid crypto exchange

In parallel to Robinhood’s Bitcoin ETF announcement, another player is entering the crypto arena – Pullix. This new decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol introduces a hybrid exchange, seamlessly combining the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges into a unified platform. Pullix’s native token, $PLX, takes centre stage as a “Trade-to-Earn” cryptocurrency, allowing users to earn a share of the daily revenues generated by the exchange.

Pullix’s innovative approach addresses liquidity problems in the DeFi space, offering a unified platform for seamless access to liquidity and global asset trading. With a commitment to user security, Pullix ensures that users retain custody of their assets, eliminating the need to trust third parties with their funds. The platform offers a range of features, including margin trading, institutional tools powered by AI, and a unique revenue-sharing mechanism through the $PLX token.

Should you invest in Pullix (PLX) now?

The PLX token is positioned as a game-changer in the crypto market, introducing a “Trade-to-Earn” model where users earn instant rewards for trading on the platform. Holders of $PLX not only benefit from trading but also participate in the daily revenue of the exchange, earning a fixed passive income by providing liquidity to automated market makers.

The tokenomics of $PLX are designed to promote utility, encourage trader engagement, guarantee sustainability, and foster platform growth. With a fixed supply, token-burning mechanisms, and staking rewards, Pullix aims to create a well-balanced ecosystem where every stakeholder experiences mutual benefits. The platform’s unique features, including deep liquidity, leverage, and privacy-focused user accounts, contribute to its appeal in the competitive DeFi space.

If interested, you can visit Pullix’s official website and participate in the ongoing PLX token presale. The presale stage is currently in its sixth stage and has raised more than $3.3 million. The PLX token is going for $0.08 although the price is scheduled to rise in the next 15 days as it enters the next presale stage.