In the tenth anniversary of Cruiseline’s Member Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean received nine best-in-category recognitions, including the best mainstream cruise line, best cruise ship, and best new cruise ship of the year.
Other lines receiving best-in-category recognitions include Celebrity Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Viking River Cruises. The top-rated port destination award winners included Willemstad (Curaçao) and Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay (The Bahamas).
The Member Choice Awards are based on rankings submitted by Cruiseline.com community members who sailed and reviewed cruises from January through December 2024. Awards are named in various categories, including the top cruise lines, ships, and cruise ports.
These honors offer insight into the performance of cruise lines and ships and recognize all Cruiseline.com community members who submitted a cruise review in the previous year.
“We appreciate all who took the time to share their vacation experiences and insights, enabling us to create these annual rankings,” said Cruiseline.com COO Jamie Cash. “We extend our congratulations to Royal Caribbean for their outstanding performance in this year’s rankings, as well as to the other leading cruise lines, ships, and destinations, for earning exceptional ratings from reviewers.”
Following are the winners of the 2025 Member Choice Awards for best cruise lines, cruise ships, and cruise ports.
These are the 2025 Cruiseline.com Member Choice winners
The 2025 winners for best cruise lines overall, dining, onboard activities, entertainment, service, and staterooms are:
Best Premium Cruise Line
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Windstar Cruises
- Azamara Cruises
- Cunard
- Oceania Cruises
Best Luxury Cruise Line
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Seabourn
- Silversea Cruises
- Crystal
Best River Cruise Line
- Viking River Cruises
- Avalon Waterways
- AmaWaterways
- American Cruise Line
- Uniworld River Cruises
Best Cruise Line: Food and Dining
- Celebrity Cruises
- Royal Caribbean
- Virgin Voyages
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Holland America Line
Best Cruise Line: Onboard Activities and Entertainment
- Royal Caribbean
- Celebrity Cruises
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Disney Cruise Line
- Princess Cruises
Best Cruise Line: Service
- Royal Caribbean
- Celebrity Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Viking River Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line: Staterooms
- Celebrity Cruises
- Royal Caribbean
- Disney Cruise Line
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Holland America Lin
Cruiseline.com’s best cruise ships
Cruise Ship AwardsThe 2025 winners for best cruise ships overall, new ship of the year, dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms are:
Best Overall Cruise Ship:
- Icon of the Seas
- Utopia of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Celebrity Beyond
- Allure of the Seas
- Celebrity Silhouette
- Wonder of the Seas
- Anthem of the Seas
- Celebrity Ascent
- Harmony of the Seas
- Voyager of the Seas
- Celebrity Edge
- Independence of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Adventure of the Seas
- Mariner of the Seas
- Celebrity Apex
- Carnival Jubilee
- Carnival Spirit
- Liberty of the Seas
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Celebrity Solstice
- Quantum of the Seas
- Sapphire Princess
- Celebrity Summit
- Mardi Gras
- Celebrity Reflection
- Freedom of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Regal Princess
Best New Cruise Ship of 2025
- Icon of the Seas
- Utopia of the Seas
- Queen Anne
- Sun Princess
Best Cruise Ship: Food and Dining
- Icon of the Seas
- Wonder of the Seas
- Celebrity Beyond
- Utopia of the Seas
Best Cruise Ship – Service
- Icon of the Seas
- Utopia of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Harmony of the Seas
Best Cruise Ship: Staterooms
- Icon of the Seas
- Utopia of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond (TIE)
- Symphony of the Seas
- Anthem of the Seas
- Celebrity Silhouette
