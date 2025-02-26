



In the tenth anniversary of Cruiseline’s Member Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean received nine best-in-category recognitions, including the best mainstream cruise line, best cruise ship, and best new cruise ship of the year.

Other lines receiving best-in-category recognitions include Celebrity Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Viking River Cruises. The top-rated port destination award winners included Willemstad (Curaçao) and Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay (The Bahamas).

The Member Choice Awards are based on rankings submitted by Cruiseline.com community members who sailed and reviewed cruises from January through December 2024. Awards are named in various categories, including the top cruise lines, ships, and cruise ports.

These honors offer insight into the performance of cruise lines and ships and recognize all Cruiseline.com community members who submitted a cruise review in the previous year.

“We appreciate all who took the time to share their vacation experiences and insights, enabling us to create these annual rankings,” said Cruiseline.com COO Jamie Cash. “We extend our congratulations to Royal Caribbean for their outstanding performance in this year’s rankings, as well as to the other leading cruise lines, ships, and destinations, for earning exceptional ratings from reviewers.”

Following are the winners of the 2025 Member Choice Awards for best cruise lines, cruise ships, and cruise ports.

These are the 2025 Cruiseline.com Member Choice winners

The 2025 winners for best cruise lines overall, dining, onboard activities, entertainment, service, and staterooms are:

Best Premium Cruise Line

Viking Ocean Cruises

Windstar Cruises

Azamara Cruises

Cunard

Oceania Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn

Silversea Cruises

Crystal

Best River Cruise Line

Viking River Cruises

Avalon Waterways

AmaWaterways

American Cruise Line

Uniworld River Cruises

Best Cruise Line: Food and Dining

Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Virgin Voyages

Viking Ocean Cruises

Holland America Line

Best Cruise Line: Onboard Activities and Entertainment

Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Best Cruise Line: Service

Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises

Holland America Line

Viking River Cruises

Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line: Staterooms

Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line

Viking Ocean Cruises

Holland America Lin

Cruiseline.com’s best cruise ships

Cruise Ship AwardsThe 2025 winners for best cruise ships overall, new ship of the year, dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms are:

Best Overall Cruise Ship:

Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Celebrity Beyond

Allure of the Seas

Celebrity Silhouette

Wonder of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Celebrity Ascent

Harmony of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

Celebrity Edge

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Celebrity Apex

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Spirit

Liberty of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Celebrity Solstice

Quantum of the Seas

Sapphire Princess

Celebrity Summit

Mardi Gras

Celebrity Reflection

Freedom of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Regal Princess

Best New Cruise Ship of 2025

Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Queen Anne

Sun Princess

Best Cruise Ship: Food and Dining

Icon of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas

Celebrity Beyond

Utopia of the Seas

Celebrity Beyond

Best Cruise Ship – Service

Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Best Cruise Ship: Staterooms

Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas and Celebrity Beyond (TIE)

Symphony of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Celebrity Silhouette

