



Any time a cruise line makes a change to an offering, it runs the risk of upsetting some passengers.

While the change may be made to provide more value for a greater number of passengers, some are bound to see it as a negative, especially if the cruise line removes something in the process.

This is the case with an update Royal Caribbean just made to the benefits offered with The Key program, an add-on cruise package that passengers can purchase to get premier access to experiences and activities during their cruise vacation.

Although some passengers and the cruise line see this program update as a way to further enhance the cruise experience, others see it as a major downgrade because of what the cruise line decided to take away.

Private time for the FlowRider is no longer offered with Royal Caribbean’s The Key add-on package. Image source: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Royal Caribbean removes private FlowRider time from The Key benefits

Instead of providing passengers who purchase The Key package with complimentary private time for the FlowRider surf simulator during their cruise, Royal Caribbean is now offering a 25% discount on select onboard sports activities. The updated benefit is similar to the existing package benefit that offers 20% off specialty dining.

In an email about the change that Royal Caribbean sent to passengers who booked The Key package for upcoming sailings, the cruise line says it believes the updated benefit will provide more value and enjoyment to the cruise experience.

While access to private time at the FlowRider was a plus for some passengers, it’s important to note that it wasn’t the main draw for most who purchase The Key package. In updating the program benefits, the cruise line aimed to offer more value to passengers who don’t use the FlowRider but may want to participate in other sports activities during their cruise.

Other perks of The Key package include priority embarkation and disembarkation, high-speed WiFi, an exclusive welcome lunch, a dedicated seating area for some shows, access to the fast lane for select onboard activities, and more.

The price for The Key package varies by sailing but often costs $40-50 or more per passenger per day. If one passenger purchases The Key, each passenger age six or older assigned to the same stateroom must also purchase it.

Some Royal Caribbean passengers say The Key value is questionable

Loyal to Royal cruisers were quick to express their disappointment about the change in the Royal Caribbean community on Reddit.

“Honestly, I feel a little bit pissed right now, especially because of the way it is written, as if what they are offering is a better deal,” Reddit user Bcnhot wrote in a discussion about the change.

“Absolutely a downgrade,” MedicalButterscotch agreed.

For those who like to catch waves on the FlowRider during their cruise, The Key program’s private FlowRider benefit was attractive to get enhanced access to the attraction. To those passengers, the change offers less value.

The FlowRider is included with passengers’ cruise fares, but is popular, and private sessions are pricey, starting at $69 for a one-hour session.

For some passengers, it’s also difficult to see the value of the new discount since the FlowRider and popular sports activities like the zip line and rock-climbing wall are included in your cruise fare.

Royal Caribbean hasn’t yet provided details on exactly what sports activities are eligible for The Key discount beyond private FlowRider sessions and lessons. It’s possible that the discount would also apply to paid sessions for the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator.

Regardless of the sports benefit, some passengers say it’s hard to find value in The Key package at all.

“I’ve never found value in The Key. The boarding/offboarding perks are minimal. The internet is usually cheaper to buy standalone. Looks like prices stay the same and value decreases,” necrochaos wrote.

