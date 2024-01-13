Cantabil Retail, which is into the business of apparel manufacturing, was one of the top performing stocks on the street over the last 10 year period, rising as much as 7,300%.

Accordingly, if an investor had invested Rs 10,000 in the stock 10 years ago and stayed put, the investment would have jumped to nearly 7 lakh, according to an analysis by ET Markets.

The winning run continued in the previous few years too with a gain of nearly 870% in the last five years. However, there were muted returns in the last one year period, as the stock fell 5%.

The company designs and manufactures apparel under the brand name of Cantabil. It has a network of over 500 exclusive retail outlets and employee strength of more than 3700 spread across India. The Cantabil brand offers a complete range of formal, party, casual and ultra casual clothing for Men and Women in the middle to high-income group.

According to the shareholding pattern available with the exchanges, the company is majority owned by promoters at 74.97%, while public shareholders own the rest 25.03%.

Among the public shareholders, mutual funds have no significant stake, but foreign investors hold 2.15%. Leading global investment firm Bofa Securities owns 2.12% in the company.

In the recent September quarter, revenue from operations grew 16% to Rs 135 crore, while profit after tax declined to Rs 7.5 crore.

Technical outlook – What should investors do?



Analysts said the stock is trading sideways but the momentum indicators show a promising upside potential in the near future.

“On the weekly chart, we can see a rounding base pattern. On the daily charts, in the last 6 trading sessions, the stock has been trading sideways – in the range of 240-260. However, looking at the placement of momentum indicators, it is evident that the upside momentum is likely to continue. One can keep a stop loss of 240. On the upside, the stock can touch 280-300 in a couple of weeks,” said Mileen Vasudeo, Sr Technical Analyst, Arihant Capital.

With data inputs from Ritesh Presswala

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)