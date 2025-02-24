Image: RTA/ X

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to upgrade Al Qudra Street. The Dhs798m development project is set to improve traffic flow and address the growing needs of Dubai’s urban development.

Extending from the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the project will pass through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and reach Emirates Road.

It involves the development of several interchanges, 2,700 metres of bridge construction, and an 11.6-kilometre street expansion.

The project is expected to decrease travel time significantly, reducing the average journey from 9.4 minutes to just 2.8 minutes, benefiting an estimated 400,000 residents and visitors.

Al Qudra Street: A strategic corridor

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of RTA, emphasised the significance of Al Qudra Street Development Project, stating that it is part of RTA’s major efforts to enhance the East-West road network.

“This project will improve road capacity, optimise traffic flow at key intersections, alleviate congestion, and decrease travel times between vital areas,” Al Tayer said. He also noted that the project would improve safety standards while supporting the urban expansion and economic development in the surrounding areas.

Al Qudra Street Development Project will provide better connectivity to major residential and development areas such as Arabian Ranches, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, and others. Additionally, it will offer seamless access to Al Qudra City and the surrounding areas.

Intersection upgrades

A key aspect of the project is the upgrade of the intersection of Al Qudra Street with the road connecting Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City.

This upgrade will include the construction of a 600-metre bridge with four lanes in each direction. It will increase traffic capacity from 6,600 vehicles per hour to 19,200 vehicles per hour, cutting waiting times significantly from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

Further enhancements will be made at the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which will include a 700-metre bridge featuring seven lanes in both directions.

This upgrade will boost capacity from 7,800 vehicles per hour to 19,400 vehicles per hour and reduce waiting times at the intersection from 393 seconds to 60 seconds.

#RTA has awarded the contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project.

The project is designed to optimise traffic flow, improve mobility for residents and visitors throughout the emirate, and support Dubai's ongoing urban development and population growth.

Development areas

The project will also see the extension of Al Qudra Street from Emirates Road to the roundabout, serving developing communities like Town Square, Mira, and DAMAC Hills 2.

A new road will be constructed in the southern part of the developers’ area, stretching 4.8 kilometres to connect with Emirates Road, further improving access to these growing developments.

In the coming phase, the project will expand the number of lanes on both sides of Emirates Road, creating better connectivity and easing traffic flow in the expanding areas.