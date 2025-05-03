



Russell Vought plays one of the most important roles in President Trump’s administration.

As the 44th Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Vought oversees the administration’s budgetary, policy, and regulatory priorities. It’s his second stint as director, having previously served as the White House budget chief for two years during Trump’s first term in office.

With the administration’s initiative to reduce costs within the federal government, Vought’s main responsibilities include overseeing the effectiveness of government programs, determining whether to make improvements or cuts, and ensuring that agencies are following the administration’s priorities and the president’s executive orders.

Here’s how much Vought is worth in 2025 and a look at some of his assets and liabilities.

As Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought has tremendous power to cut the budgets of federal departments and agencies. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What is Russell Vought’s net worth in 2025?

Vought probably has a net worth of around $1 million. His cash and assets amounted to as much as about $1 million and included index funds, mutual funds, and bond funds, based on a financial disclosure released to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics just prior to his February 2025 appointment.

The disclosure also revealed that he received a salary and bonus of $542,204 from his think tank, Center for Renewing America, though the disclosure didn’t mention a specific timeframe.

Vought’s debts include between $1 million and $2 million on two separate 30-year mortgages with interest rates ranging from 5.625% to 6.49%. Information on his residence and value isn’t publicly available. He also has an exercised line of credit of as much as $100,000.

How much does Russell Vought make as Director of the Office of Management and Budget?

As White House budget chief, Vought makes an annual salary of $250,600, which is the rate of pay for all Level I positions in the executive schedule.

Who is Russell Vought?

Russell Vought, who also goes by Russ, was born in New York on March 26, 1976. His father, Turk, was a Marine veteran and a union electrician, while his mother was a schoolteacher, according to a report by PBS. He is divorced and has two daughters.

Vought graduated with a BA from Wheaton College — a private, Christian-leaning liberal arts college in Illinois — in 1998. He received a JD from The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC in 2004.

After law school, Vought established himself in conservative Republican circles in Washington, DC. His various jobs included legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, executive director of the Republican Study Committee, and policy director for the House Republican Conference.

Vought’s longest job prior to his first White House appointment was a seven-year stint as vice president of Heritage Action for America, the lobbying and political arm of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

After his first turn as OMB director ended in 2021, Vought served as president of the Center for Renewing America.

Vought’s role in Project 2025

In the years before taking the role of White House budget chief, Vought campaigned for a change in the way government functioned. He championed the idea of taking power away from Congress in making laws and adopting a stricter interpretation of the original Constitution via a presidential transition that would further a conservative agenda known as Project 2025.

According to its website, “Heritage Action takes the innovative policy solutions developed by The Heritage Foundation and works to translate those into legislative victories.” And with Trump back in the White House for a second term, Heritage Action has done just that with its Project 2025 plan.

Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise” is a 920-page document that serves as a blueprint for implementing a conservative policy agenda under Trump’s administration. That agenda has revealed itself in the first few months of Trump’s administration, including the layoffs of hundreds of thousands of federal workers and the planned shutdown of several agencies and departments, including USAID and the Department of Education.

As OMB director overseeing federal agencies and the nation’s budget, Vought is poised to oversee the implementation of Project 2025 as a means to reshape the federal government.

The Center for American Progress, a progressive think-tank, derided Project 2025’s agenda as authoritarian in allowing a president to wield excessive power and paving the way to remove the checks and balances that the three branches of government — executive, legislative, and judicial — are supposed to maintain.

