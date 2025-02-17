On a small stage in a school outside Moscow, a masked soldier presented Ivan with an army flag, a thank you gift signed by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine to the 7-year-old who has sent dozens of letters and gifts to them.

Encouraged by his mother, Ivan has offered words of support and praise for those taking part in what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation.”

Such events have become common as the Kremlin rallies its youngest citizens to support the initiative and embeds its narratives on the conflict into the curriculum.