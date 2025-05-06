These are the key events on day 1,167 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Tuesday, May 6:
Fighting
- Russian attacks on the Donetsk and Sumy regions of eastern Ukraine killed at least three people on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said.
- A Ukrainian drone attack on a car in Russia’s Kursk region killed two women, Governor Alexander Khinstein said in a post on Telegram.
He said a 53-year-old man was also killed when an explosive device was dropped onto his car.
- Russian forces destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.
- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed as the capital was targeted for a second night in a row, prompting the closure of all airports for several hours. There were no reports of casualties.
- Russian forces also destroyed at least 18 drones in the southwestern Voronezh region and 10 drones over the southern Pena region, regional authorities said.
Ukrainian forces attacked a power substation in Russia’s Kursk, the region’s governor said.
Russian state television war correspondent Alexander Sladkov and a number of Russian war bloggers reported a new Ukrainian land-based incursion into Kursk backed by armoured vehicles. Kyiv did not comment on the reported advance.