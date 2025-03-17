Rwanda severed diplomatic ties on Monday with its former colonial ruler, Belgium, which has been pushing to penalize Rwanda over its invasion of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry gave Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

The diplomatic escalation came as the European Union, at the urging of Belgium, on Monday imposed sanctions against Rwandan military and government officials for their involvement in the conflict in Congo.

“Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums,” Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The European Union accused Rwandan officials of fueling the conflict through the presence of Rwandan troops in eastern Congo and the plundering of Congo’s mineral resources. The sanctions were Europe’s first steps toward increasing pressure on Rwanda, though so far it has maintained close cooperation on security and strategic minerals.