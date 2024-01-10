Safaree has made fun of Wiz Khalifa by spoofing his viral “bulge” workout video.

The New York rapper — best known for previously dating Nicki Minaj — took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (January 8) to share a link to his OnlyFans page, writing: “Wiz Khalifa workout challenge” in the post.

The video he posted on his OF page saw him lifting weights in the gym with the outline of his genitals clearly showing through a pair of tight-fitting shorts.

“It’s Monday, you know what that means,” he says in the clip while doing bicep curls with a dumbbell. “It’s arm day. Let me show you that curl. Tense it up. Just don’t get too crazy on it. Just take your time with the curl.”

Safaree also posted the video directly to X but deleted it soon after.

“Make every day count… this year Im focusing on what matters I hope you can do the same!” he wrote alongside the clip.

Safaree with a post and delete 😭👀 pic.twitter.com/nd0hcxG5Km — CARDIA 🫵🏽 (@CCardib2) January 9, 2024

Wiz Khalifa went viral earlier this month after he posted a video of himself working out with his “bulge” was on full display.

The Pittsburgh rapper could be seen sat on a gym bench doing bicep curls with his legs spread open and his package poking out from under his shorts.

The footage — whether intentional or not — quickly caught the attention of fans online, with one person writing: “Bro is packin’.”

“dick and balls all up in the camera,” another person said, while someone else joked: “That’s why Amber said she cried for 12 years straight after they broke up.”

related news Safaree Weighs In On Halle Berry Drama, Clowns Men Who Receive Child Support August 25, 2023

Last year, Safaree revealed that he narrowly avoided death after almost getting shot by accident.

“I almost got hit in my head by a stray bullet!!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time.

“I was inches away from where the bullet came from!! This is why I can’t fucking stand Atlanta!!!!! Thank God OMG!! That’s why I don’t feel sorry for you criminals.”

In a separate post, Safaree picked up the bullet fragment and wrote to his followers: “I cannot believe this just happened! Whoever that was had a switch on his gun and let off 10 shots in 3 seconds.”