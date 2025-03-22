After the US government intensified crackdown on immigration along with increased border security restricting entry or detaining tourists, more Canadian travel agents are advising clients to cancel travel to the United States, citing safety and detention concerns, as per a report.

Tourists are worried and have also cancelled plans after reports emerged that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detained at least four tourists, three from Europe and one from Canada, reported Salon.

Canadian Travel Agents Advise Against US Trips

Canadian travel agent Micheline Dion claimed, “No one wants to enter a possible volatile situation and even worse be denied entry,” quoted Salon.

As per the report, she had previously cautioned her clients to not use US dollars in other countries and suggested to fly out of the nearest American airport in Buffalo, NY, and also recommended that they reconsider their travel habits, according to Dion’s Facebook post.

Dion told Salon during an interview, “As long as there is no stability in the U.S., we will not feel safe or confident to go back,” as quoted in the report.

Even Ontario-based independent travel advisor Karen Wiese said, “Facing possible detention is terrifying for anybody who wants to be able to travel to a destination,” as quoted by Salon. Wiese mentioned, “I’m all for my clients going to a different destination to just avoid anything like that that may happen,” quoted Salon.

Tourists Detained

A Canadian traveller, Jasmine Mooney, who was detained for 12 days by ICE over visa concerns, shared that, “It felt like we had all been kidnapped, thrown into some sort of sick psychological experiment meant to strip us of every ounce of strength and dignity,” quoted Salon.

International Governments Issue Travel Warnings

After the US border authorities started to increase their scrutiny of tourists, foreign governments have moved toward issuing travel advisories for citizens planning to travel to the US, as per the report. International governments warn that their ESTA visa waivers do not guarantee them entry to the US, reported Salon.

According to Salon, the UK issued a travel advisory and Germany updated its advisory after it had previously issued a warning for transgender and gender-expansive citizens who wish to travel to America, reported Salon.

FAQs

Why are more travel agents advising against US travel?

Many travel agents are concerned about the safety of their clients due to heightened scrutiny and detention at US borders under current immigration policies, reported Salon.

How do clients feel about visiting the US now?

Many feel anxious and unsafe, with some reluctant to visit the US out of fear of being caught in a volatile situation.

