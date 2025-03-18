Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, on Monday operated its inaugural flight from Muscat to Nairobi. This significant milestone marks an essential step in SalamAir’s expansion into Africa, offering travellers more opportunities to connect between the Sultanate of Oman and Kenya.

The inaugural event at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on March 17, 2025, was under the patronage of Mohamed Daghar, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Transport in the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Her Excellency Nasra Salim Mohamed Al Hashmi, the Omani Ambassador to Kenya and of His Excellency Abdi Aden Korio, the Kenyan Ambassador to Oman.

Commenting on the launch, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, said, “We are thrilled to expand our network by introducing flights between Muscat and Nairobi. This new route supports our vision to connect Oman to key global destinations, strengthening economic and cultural ties in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Nairobi is a dynamic city with significant business potential and rich tourism offerings, and we are pleased to provide our passengers with an affordable and convenient travel option.

Additionally, this connection will allow Kenyan travelers to visit Oman and discover its unique attractions, among the region’s most sought-after destinations. The route also opens seamless connections from Nairobi to the GCC and the Indian subcontinent.”

He further emphasised that Nairobi is the first of several destinations SalamAir aims to introduce across East Africa, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to expanding connectivity across the region.

Her Excellency Nasra Salim Mohamed Al Hashmi, the Omani Ambassador to Kenya, commented: “The commencement of SalamAir’s direct flight to Nairobi marks a significant development in the bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Kenya. This new air route is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and investment opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between our two nations. Improved connectivity will facilitate business engagements and promote cultural exchange, reinforcing the historical relationship that has long existed between Oman and Kenya. The introduction of this service reflects a mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors. We look forward to the positive impact of this initiative on the movement of people and goods between our countries.”

The Kenyan Ambassador to Oman, His Excellency Abdi Aden Korio, commented: “The SalamAir inaugural flight to Nairobi commenced on 17th March 2025. The airline will be the only carrier linking Oman with Kenya directly. The route is ultimately important as it serves as the single most vital connection for our guests within the travel and tourism industry, the business community and government officials. Kenya welcomes SalamAir with open arms and look forward to the continuation of this crucial passenger and cargo transportation between Kenya and Oman.”

