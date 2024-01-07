Over the weekend of the film’s UK release (July 21-23) the number of searches for pink vehicles rose 68 per cent, said car dealer cinch.

Sales of pink cars are booming – thanks to Barbie. Alongside Oppenheimer, the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the cinema event of the summer, making more than £1.4billion at the box office.

Sam Sheehan, the website’s motoring editor, said: “The release of highly-anticipated films can capture the imagination of fans, leading to surges of interest in iconic objects, symbols and locations. Searches for pink cars reached their peak on September 10, in the same week as the release of the Barbie film on digital streaming platforms. Across 2023 searches for pink cars rose 16 per cent on 2022, showing Brits were inspired by the adventures of Barbie and Ken.”

Yet black, white and grey were still the most popular colours. The Ford Fiesta was the most sought after vehicle on cinch’s website for the second year in a row, while Audi became the most popular used-car brand. The Tesla Model 3 took the top spot for electric vehicles.

Mr Sheehan added: “The now-discontinued Ford Fiesta proved to be an evergreen choice for UK motorists, clinching the title of most-popular car for a second consecutive year.”