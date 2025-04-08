Samsung announced a joint research initiative with Stanford Medicine to enhance the Galaxy Watch’s sleep apnea detection feature and create new AI-enabled innovations for proactive care.

The sleep apnea detection feature, which received FDA De Novo authorization last year, uses Samsung’s Health Monitor app to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults 22 and older.

The study, led by Dr. Robson Capasso, chief of sleep surgery and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, and co-principal investigator Dr. Clete Kushida, aims to evaluate and refine the tech giant’s sleep apnea feature on the Galaxy Watch to move from detection to intervention.

Ultimately, Samsung aims to enable daily monitoring of sleep apnea and provide individuals with insights and tools for sleep apnea management.

“This collaboration with Stanford Medicine will combine our deep technological expertise with Stanford’s leading research capabilities to unlock new innovation in preventive care,” Dr. Hon Pak, senior vice president and head of the digital health team and mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“Together, we aim to move beyond screening to also provide more meaningful daily support that helps people better understand and manage their sleep health.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last year, the company announced the launch of its Galaxy Watch Ultra, which includes BioActive Sensors that allow for more precise health metrics such as blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, stress levels and heart rate.

In 2023, Samsung announced Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved the sleep apnea feature in its Samsung Health Monitor app, which allows users to detect obstructive sleep apnea symptoms in the disorder’s early stages.

Another company that offers sleep apnea detection features in their digital health offerings is Withings, which provides an under-the-mattress sleep sensor that screens for sleep apnea.