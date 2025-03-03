The former district director for San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. is accusing the politician of fostering a toxic workplace where she was cursed at, harassed and paid nearly $50,000 less than male employees in similar roles.

Sonja Pang filed a government tort claim against the county last week seeking damages for her recent termination and the alleged abuse she suffered while working under Baca.

Pang in her claim alleges Baca was a bullying boss who called one staffer “pubehead” and said another needed to be pushed out of her job because she was aging, always sick, and didn’t do “s— but soak up his budget.” Pang also alleges that Baca stared at her breasts, made sexual comments about his employees and openly said he preferred female job candidates that were physically attractive.

In a statement to The Times on Friday, Baca said there is “not a kernel of truth” to any of Pang’s allegations and he’s disappointed to think that someone would “fabricate such completely false allegations.”

“Many people have worked for me in the California Legislature and as a County Supervisor, and I have always treated each member of my staff with the utmost respect and shown appreciation for the work they do for me and the public we serve,” he said. “I have long been and always will be a champion for the advancement of women and fair treatment for all workers, always beginning with my own staff.”

A spokesperson for the county said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

The tort claim is a necessary precursor to filing a lawsuit against Baca and the county, which Pang intends to do soon, her attorney Joe Richardson told The Times.

Pang worked for Baca from when he assumed office in 2020 until her termination on Feb. 21. At the time she was fired, she says she was serving as his district director/acting chief of staff.

She alleges that Baca ran a retaliatory workplace and told her that “if anyone reported any complaints against him to the HR department, they would be removed,” according to the claim. She says she knows of at least two other employees who were allegedly forced to resign or terminated for speaking up.

“Many times, Baca would abusively shout orders to Pang and threaten her with her job if she did not comply,” the claim states. “He would yell and curse at her, and he would threaten to ‘make big changes’ if she did not do what he asked.”

She further alleges that she was “grossly underpaid” compared to her two male predecessors as well as staffers with similar responsibilities in other county offices.

She claims that when she asked Baca about a raise she said he had promised her, he said something to the effect of, “I can get another person for [her] position that is ‘younger, prettier, and with no kids’,” according to the claim.

Pang also accuses Baca of overworking county employees and having them assist with his campaign work, which is not permitted.

She also claims he sabotaged her efforts to get hired in a different office at the county, alleging that managers who were previously open to discussing opportunities with her shut her out after she was terminated.

She alleges that Baca “influenced this change, effectively freezing her out of future employment opportunities within county.”

Baca is a former high school teacher who served one term in the state Assembly from 2004 to 2006, before stepping down to unsuccessfully run for state Senate. He went on to serve on the Rialto City Council before being elected to the Board of Supervisors. He represents the board’s 5th District encompassing the cities of San Bernardino, Rialto and Colton.