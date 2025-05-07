While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is creating an easier pathway for citizens to call for a referendum, Saskatchewan’s Opposition is hoping to do the opposite.

Saskatchewan’s NDP introduced a bill that would amend Saskatchewan’s Referendum and Plebiscite Act, making it more difficult for residents to put forward a petition to separate from Canada.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Premier Scott Moe has not said anything in recent days that indicates his government will be following in suit of Smith, but he is accusing the NDP of trying to change the democratic process.

Trending Now Canadian government ‘fact check’ dismisses Trump administration claims about border

World War III imminent, many Americans and Europeans fear: poll

You can watch the full story in the video above.