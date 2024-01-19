Saweetie is ready to make her return to music, and her fans are more than excited that she’s jumping into her wordplay bag on her forthcoming song.

The ICY girl previewed the new track, dubbed “Immortal (Freestyle),” in an Instagram post on Thursday (January 18) – a few days ahead of its release.

“People tried to count me out, they clearly couldn’t add right/I might not know everything but bitch, I KNOW DAS RIGHT!/Clique of bad bitches wit me, it’s gon’ be a good night/My n-ggas ain’t in movies but they always seem to act right,” she raps.

Fans expressed their excitement in the overwhelmingly positive comments, writing things among the likes of, “waittt old saweetie is backkk,” “This gave me CHILLS [heart eyes] the icy decade continues!” and “YAASSS she worked on her annunciation and pronunciation. SHE TOOK THE TIME TO DEVELOP. Good for her. We missed the EP saweetie.”

Saweetie may have made a subtle jab at YG on the song as she references “act right” – which happens to be the title of a 2013 song the Compton rapper appeared on alongside Jeezy and Yo Gotti.

The pair reportedly broke up earlier this month after almost a year together, with The Shade Room reporting it was a mutual and amicable decision and that they will remain friends.

Rumors that the two were an item began circulating last spring after they were spotted at Coachella together as well as a Los Angeles restaurant.

Shortly afterwards, they were photographed on holiday together in Mexico, kissing and cuddling in a swimming pool.

YG and Saweetie were also scheduled to hit the road together last year along with Tyga on the Str8 to the Klub Tour before the concerts were canceled without explanation.

Before linking together as a couple, the pair had collaborated musically when they both appeared on Mozzy’s 2022 track “In My Face” which also featured 2 Chainz.

Shortly after news of their split, YG seemed to be on a campaign to get that old thing back as he posted an old video of him and Saweetie at a Beyoncé concert and captioned it, “The only block I’m tryna spin.”

However, he may have been trying to save face after he was spotted leaving an approving emoji under a picture of Kehlani – who he also previously dated.