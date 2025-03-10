Toronto police say a seventh person was injured by gunfire late Friday at a mass shooting near Scarborough Town Centre.

In an update posted on X, police services lifted the number of people hit by gunfire by one, but said the total injured remained at 12.

They say the victim was grazed by a bullet, not by flying glass, as previously thought.

Three suspects remain at large after they entered Piper Arms at 520 Progress Ave., as diners celebrated the pub’s opening night. Police say they “indiscriminately” opened fire before fleeing the area in a silver car.

They say one of the men was armed with an assault rifle while the other two had handguns.

Investigators have not provided any further details on the suspects or motive.

All 12 people have non-threatening injuries from the shooting and police say the victims’ ages range from in their 20s to mid-50s.