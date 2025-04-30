Dear
Arachnologist Friends,
It’s my
pleasure to share that a field guide I co-authored—“Invertebrates of AlUla:
Scorpions, Spiders, Dragonflies and Butterflies” (part of the Fauna of
AlUla Field Guide Series)—has been made freely available in PDF format by
the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).
The guide
is available in both English and Arabic, with the aim of reaching a
broad audience.
You’ll also find many other publications and field guides from different
disciplines available at the same link.
While some
taxonomic updates are already underway—particularly for the scorpions—this
guide currently represents the most comprehensive and up-to-date resource for
this historically important, yet previously understudied, region of the Arabian
Peninsula.
The
beautiful illustrations throughout the series were created by the talented Davina
Falcão, who brought all the featured animals to life with her art. If
interested, I leave here her website to appreciate her art! https://davinafalcaoart.com.
We warmly welcome any
feedback or suggestions—and if you’re interested in collaborating, there’s
still a lot of potential to build on this work. For that you can reach me at
the email address yurisimone1@gmail.com.
A huge collective hug
and see you in Croatia!
Yuri Simone