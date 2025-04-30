Dear

Arachnologist Friends,

It’s my

pleasure to share that a field guide I co-authored—“Invertebrates of AlUla:

Scorpions, Spiders, Dragonflies and Butterflies” (part of the Fauna of

AlUla Field Guide Series)—has been made freely available in PDF format by

the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

The guide

is available in both English and Arabic, with the aim of reaching a

broad audience.

You’ll also find many other publications and field guides from different

disciplines available at the same link.

While some

taxonomic updates are already underway—particularly for the scorpions—this

guide currently represents the most comprehensive and up-to-date resource for

this historically important, yet previously understudied, region of the Arabian

Peninsula.

The

beautiful illustrations throughout the series were created by the talented Davina

Falcão, who brought all the featured animals to life with her art. If

interested, I leave here her website to appreciate her art! https://davinafalcaoart.com.

We warmly welcome any

feedback or suggestions—and if you’re interested in collaborating, there’s

still a lot of potential to build on this work. For that you can reach me at

the email address yurisimone1@gmail.com.

A huge collective hug

and see you in Croatia!

Yuri Simone

https://www.rcu.gov.sa/en/open-data-library