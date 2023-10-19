Kris Jenner just wants Scott Disick to find love following his split from daughter Kourtney Kardashian — and his subsequent flings with the likes of Sofia Richie.

The “Kardashians” momager, 67, was determined to find Disick The One during the latest episode of the Hulu series, which aired on Thursday.

“Wait Scott, do you go anywhere to meet anybody?” Jenner asked in the Season 4 episode.

“Strip clubs,” Disick, 40, joked.

“If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” Jenner replied, as he looked to Khloe, 39, and asked: “How tall are you?”

The Good American founder laughed off his remark, with Jenner going into more detail about Disick’s innocent infatuation with Kourtney’s younger sister.

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian.

Kris Jenner on episode 4 of “The Kardashians” Season 4. HULU

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick chatting in his kitchen. HULU

“I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe. Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe,” Jenner revealed in a confessional. “If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he’s looking for.”

Disick, meanwhile, continued to compliment Khloe as the trio chatted in his kitchen. (In last week’s episode, he teased he wanted to have sex with Khloe to mark his 40th birthday.)

“She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute. She’s got all the characteristics I want, that’s what I’m saying. Obviously I would never look at Khloe sexually. I make jokes like that. I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody,” he gushed, as Khloe gave him a hug.

“I definitely know I’m not easy and I’m not perfect,” he continued. “I need somebody that I feel like I get — what’s the word?”

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian. HULU

Scott Disick and Kris Jenner. WireImage

“Laid,” Jenner deadpanned.

“No! Laid, ew,” Disick interjected. “You horny animal.”

Disick dated Kourtney, 44, from 2006 to 2015. They have three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. She’s currently pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET.