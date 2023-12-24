Scream 7 will no longer be directed by Christopher Landon, as the director announced his departure in a statement today. The Freaky and We Have a Ghost director’s exit comes after the departure of Jenna Ortega and the firing of Melissa Barrera. No replacement has been named yet for the upcoming horror movie.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others,” wrote Landon on X. “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing, and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

What is the status of Scream 7 without Jenna Ortega?

As of now, it’s unclear exactly what the status of the next entry in the Scream franchise is. There’s currently no script or schedule for the next movie in the popular horror series as of late 2023.

Alongside Barrera, the most recent two entries have starred Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding as the four main members of the new era of Scream. With Barrera and Ortega not returning, it seems the group will be fairly different in the next installment.