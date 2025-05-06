A new partnership aims to jointly design and develop a modular, scalable energy storage solution using second-life EV batteries. The agreement – between Connected Energy and Forsee Power – will combine Connected Energy’s proven second life technology with Forsee Power’s ZEN 35 and ZEN 42 battery packs, which are deployed in about 1,500 electric buses in Europe. Additionally, the agreement includes the development of an operating model to facilitate future large-scale commercial deployment.

Once electric vehicles (EVs) reach end-of-life, the batteries can be repurposed in energy storage systems for applications such as supporting renewable energy generation or behind-the-meter. This extends the batteries’ working life and provides an additional revenue stream, making EV batteries more sustainable and more cost effective. In this way, second life EV batteries can play a crucial role in addressing growing global energy demands.

The practicalities and ramifications of repurposing second-life batteries have previously been explained by Connected Energy here.

Forsee Power specialises in battery systems for sustainable electric transport and is described as a major player in Europe, Asia and North America. Founded in 2010, Connected Energy has extensive expertise in delivering second-life battery energy storage systems, with installations across Europe.

“This agreement with Forsee Power represents a significant step forward in delivering a new second life economy for EV batteries,” said Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy. “The availability of second life batteries is increasing rapidly and the best way to realise the value in them is through partnerships that span the value chain. By combining our expertise, we can deliver energy storage technology that delivers greater environmental and commercial benefits as the flow of batteries increases.”

“We are glad to extend our partnership with Connected Energy initiated in 2021, to develop a grid-scale energy storage system utilising battery packs from electric buses that have completed their first life.” said Christophe Gurtner, Chairman & CEO of Forsee Power.

“Our company’s vision is to develop a sustainable battery ecosystem to maximise the value of our batteries throughout their lifetime and contribute to mitigation of climate change. Forsee Power, the leader of battery systems for buses outside of China, has equipped more than 4,200 buses. Thus, we have and will have access to a significant number of batteries once they complete their first life. As a consequence, the potential is huge.”

Both partners say they are committed to scaling these innovations to meet the global demand for energy storage. The first 2.5MWh system will be operational in the UK in the final quarter of 2025. Following this first project, it is anticipated that further projects, each typically more than 25MWh, will follow in the UK and France.