A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Jhelum, Sindh, Pakistan, on Saturday night.

Qatal, a prominent figure in the terror group, was linked to several high-profile attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He had close ties with Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and was known for his significant influence within the organization.