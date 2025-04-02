SEOUL – With the Constitutional Court’s announcement that it will deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on April 4, police are set to disperse protests in front of the court and take a “vacuum state” approach to respond to any violence or challenges to public authority.

Large-scale rallies aside, many one-person protests have been held in front of the entrance to the court for more than three weeks, with some participants setting up tents for overnight protests in support of or in opposition to the impeachment.

The police were set to secure a 100m radius around the Constitutional Court on April 1.

The authorities reportedly announced that the initial 100m radius would now be expanded to 300m by creating barricades with police buses. They are also considering establishing another buffer zone near Gwanghwamun Square and Insa-dong – two areas south of the Constitutional Court – to separate pro- and anti-Yoon rallies before April 4, to prevent physical confrontations among demonstrators.

The police are seeking to implement such measures based on Articles 5 and 6 of the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers, which allow police personnel to take action in a dangerous situation that is likely to inflict harm on the life or body of people.

Mobile police squads and investigators will be tasked with arresting protesters who break into the court building and with protecting the court justices.

The authorities have also prepared an anti-drone system, as areas near the Constitutional Court have been designated as part of a “no-fly” zone for drones since mid-March.

One gas station, four construction sites and the rooftops of 22 buildings near the Constitutional Court will be temporarily closed as well.

Considering the number of protesters – almost 210,000 – who gathered at areas near the National Assembly on the day of the impeachment vote last December, the police expect a similar number of demonstrators to participate in the rallies on April 4.

Previous police measures to respond to possible mass demonstrations at major rally sites in Seoul – Anguk Station, Gwanghwamun, Yeouido and Hannam-dong – remained the same.

The authorities are set to issue a “gapho” emergency – the highest emergency level in the police emergency response system, which allows mobilisation of up to 100 per cent of all available police personnel – across police agencies nationwide on the day of the impeachment ruling.

Some 14,000 officers in mobile police squads – the units used for crowd control – are set to be deployed in Seoul. The authorities said this number is almost 60 per cent of the country’s crowd control units.

Special police units will also be on standby to handle potential threats and emergencies.

The officers will wear stab-proof vests and gloves. They will be equipped with extendable batons and tear gas to use if necessary.

People marching with flags and placards during a protest against impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on April 1.PHOTO: AFP

On March 31, the Korea National Police Agency also announced separate security and personal protection measures for all court justices.

Though the Seoul Metropolitan Government had decided to close Anguk Station on the day of the ruling, it also decided on a partial closure April 1, shutting down four exits near the Constitutional Court.

Anguk Station Exit numbers 1 and 6 remain open, but the station will be closed on the day of the court’s ruling. The city government previously considered closing Hangangjin Station on Line No. 6 – a metro station near the presidential residence in central Seoul – if concerns over safety issues arise.

Subway trains are free to skip stops at Gyeongbokgung Station on Line No. 3, Gwanghwamun Station and Jongno 3-ga Station on Line No. 5, Jonggak Station and City Hall Station on Line No. 1, and Hangangjin Station under the discretion of the respective station directors to ensure public safety.

Police started to control traffic at Bukchon-ro, a major street that leads to the Constitutional Court, on the afternoon of April 1.

Nine schools in the vicinity of the court will be closed on the impeachment ruling day, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. Some schools, such as Kyodong Elementary School, Unhyun Elementary School and Seoul Geongun School, will cut short classes on April 2 and take a two-day break starting on April 3.

Since mid-March, the education office has deployed a special task team to schools, including Jaedong Elementary School and Duksung Girls’ Middle and High School, to monitor the safety of commuting students and restrict any unauthorised entry by protesters.

A total of 513 Seoul firefighter paramedics and 84 ambulances will support the police at major protest sites to prepare for any emergency situation. On-site temporary medical centres will also be prepared to offer emergency treatment.

In the event of a medical emergency, police reportedly have made arrangements with Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, a major hospital about 2km from the court, to ensure swift treatment. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.