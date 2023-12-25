While Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is ruling the hearts of the audience in India, it also has made a significant mark on the global front. As the film has impressed the family audience, it has also emerged as a relatable film for the NRI who are living aborad and miss their homeland. This has indeed made the film leave its mark on the global front, where the audience is enjoying the film on this Christmas day as a treat. The film is treading at No. 1 place both in Australia and New Zealand by beating all Hollywood movies.

Dunki Overseas Collection

United States – USD 2,550,000

Canada – USD 750,000

Middle East – USD 2,750,000 Approx

Australia – USD 900,000

New Zealand – USD 125,000

Bangladesh – USD 125,000

Rest of Asia – USD 500,000

United Kingdom – USD 900,000

Germany – USD 300,000

Rest of Europe – USD 375,000

Rest of World – USD 150,000

Total – USD 9,425,000 / Rs. 78 crore (Actuals $10.41 million / 86 cr)

Salaar collected USD 580,000 in Australia and even Aquaman 2 failed to surpass Dunki in Australia and New Zealand. Dunki collected USD 10.41 million in its four-day extended weekend in overseas.

Dunki has indeed made an instant connection with the people who are living abroad. The film is receiving an abundance of love from the audiences of Australia and New Zealand. Dunki has indeed started Christmas on a relishing note. The film has suppressed big releases like, Aquaman 2 and arrived as a first choice of the audience to watch in the theaters. This is indeed remarkable growth the film is witnessing overseas which is surely going to grow at a constant pace in the coming days. Moreover, the film has also entered the 100 Cr. club in India.

About Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

