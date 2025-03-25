Ready to turn your side hustle into a thriving business? Then don’t miss our next Entrepreneur+ webinar event happening Wednesday, March 26 at 3 PM ET. (It’s free to subscribers — sign up here!) Special guest Hilary Hoffman, founder of SotoMethod, will be sharing the “stealth mode strategy” she used to grow her passion project into a global fitness phenomenon in just eight months.

We spoke with Hilary in advance of the event to get a sneak peek at her inspiring story and her advice for entrepreneurial-minded folks ready to try their own thing.

Please give us the elevator pitch of your business.

My name is Hilary Hoffman and I’m the founder of SotoMethod, an omnichannel fitness company offering both streaming services via our app as well as in-person classes here in New York City. Our method blends cardio and sculpting movements to maximize burn and deliver an efficient, full-body workout—whether you’re tuning in from home or joining us in the studio.

What inspired you to create it?

Before founding SotoMethod, I worked in finance, where long hours and high pressure made it nearly impossible to maintain a consistent fitness routine. When I couldn’t find an efficient workout that fit my lifestyle without sacrificing results, I created one myself. That personal need — combined with my deep commitment to movement and performance — led me to launch SotoMethod in 2021. What started as a solution for myself quickly became something bigger—a method designed to help others integrate fitness into their lives in a way that’s both effective and sustainable.

What was your “aha moment”?

My big “aha moment” came in 2021 when I realized that what started as a side hustle had the potential to be something much bigger. The classes began in my backyard in LA, where I trained just one or two people at a time. Then it grew to five, then ten, and before I knew it, demand kept building. That was the moment I recognized that this wasn’t just a workout—it was filling a real need. I wasn’t just leading classes; I was creating something that resonated with people on a deeper level. That’s when I knew I wasn’t just leaving something behind—I was running toward something with real impact, something that could evolve beyond fitness into its own community and ecosystem.

What has been your biggest challenge and how did you pivot to overcome it?

One of the biggest ongoing challenges has been ensuring alignment across all of SotoMethod’s channels—balancing the digital platform with our brick-and-mortar presence. The opening of our TriBeCa studio, which started as a pop-up, was a perfect example of navigating uncertainty. We weren’t 100% ready—we had no prior experience operating a studio—but growth isn’t about waiting until you feel fully prepared. It’s about equipping yourself with the right skills, taking calculated risks, and making the leap. That experience reinforced a core philosophy I always come back to: mitigate risk, evaluate the upside, and trust that action breeds clarity.

What does the word “entrepreneur” mean to you?

To me, being an entrepreneur means being obsessed with building something bigger than yourself. It’s not just a job—it’s a mindset, a relentless drive to solve problems, and the willingness to keep pushing forward when no one is watching. I love the quote, “Employee: waits for coffee break. Entrepreneur: forgets to eat.” It resonates deeply because when you’re truly invested, time disappears. You’re not working for a paycheck; you’re building something that matters—something you believe in so much that the usual markers of a “workday” don’t apply.

At the same time, I see a lot of new entrepreneurs chasing scale before they’ve nailed down value. I constantly reference Alex Hormozi’s quote, “New entrepreneurs spend so much time trying to make their offer scalable, they forget to make it valuable,” because it’s a crucial reminder: before you think about how big something can get, you have to make sure it’s worth growing. For me, that meant spending time refining SotoMethod—testing, listening, and improving—before ever thinking about expansion. True entrepreneurship isn’t just about starting something; it’s about making something great and then figuring out how to make it last.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don’t?

Many aspiring business owners feel like they need to be everything to everyone, all the time—but that mindset often leads to a diluted message and burnout. Your values and voice should be reflected in your product, and it’s crucial to be intentional about who influences your decisions. Early on, I was selective about whose advice I took and kept much of my initial growth under the radar—an intentional choice that, in hindsight, paid off. Also, there’s a big difference between asking for advice and seeking feedback—advice is often based on someone else’s experience, while feedback is about refining what you’re already building. Understanding that distinction early on will make you a sharper, more strategic entrepreneur as you scale.

What is a book you always recommend?

One book that I often reach for when looking for motivation is The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life by Sally Jenkins. The book discusses how principles from sports can be applied to our decision-making processes in work and life. One of the lessons it delves into is the importance of preparation, adaptability, and learning from failure. Jenkins draws brilliant parallels between athletic experiences and everyday challenges, with insights that have been incredibly valuable to me as I’ve grown my business. The book has also guided me in building a mindset that is competitive but collaborative – a balance I believe all great entrepreneurs try to strike.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

Since launching Soto, I’ve kept this Damian Lillard quote as the background of my phone: “If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.” It’s a reminder that the work that matters most is the work no one sees. It’s easy to celebrate the big moments, but they don’t happen without the hours spent refining, problem-solving, and pushing through when no one’s paying attention. For me, that’s what built Soto—not a single breakthrough, but the commitment to doing the work when it would have been easier to stop.