A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a teen boy was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

John Jubb, 48, was arrested on Friday – today charged with trying to kill the 14-year-old boy after the teen was knifed in the chest.

South Yorkshire Police said the horror unfolded on Friday when officers were called to Norfolk Street in Sheffield.

It was reported the boy, 14, needed medical assistance near the Sheffield Town Hall.

The teen was then found and rushed to hospital with wounds to his chest.

His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, remains in custody.

He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 September.