By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Shell (SHEL), the top U.S. offshore producer, said this week that two of its wells to boost production at the Perdido offshore development were delayed to the end of the year, while one was brought online in March.

All three wells, part of Perdido’s Great White unit, were originally expected to be online in April and set to produce up to 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at peak rates, expanding output from the platform.

Perdido, which began production in 2010, has an output capacity of 125,000 boepd at peak rates. Shell is the operator of the field with a 35% working interest, while Chevron and others hold the remaining stake.

Shell in December had also announced plans to bring online two additional wells as a part of the Silvertip unit to boost Perdido’s output. These wells are expected to collectively produce up to 6,000 boepd at peak rates, with first oil expected in 2026.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)