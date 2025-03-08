Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Scarborough pub where multiple people were hurt Friday night, and say the suspect is still at large.

Paramedics say there are 11 victims with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Police said they were called to the shooting in the area of Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive about 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

Alex Vashkevich, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said fire crews were called to 520 Progress Ave. for reports of gunfire and an active shooting.

Several people have been taken to trauma centres, paramedics said. There’s no word on the ages or sexes of the victims.