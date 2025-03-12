Sidus Space Marks One Year in Orbit for LizzieSat-1 and Advances Space Innovation



by Clarence Oxford



Mar 11, 2025













Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) proudly commemorates the one-year orbital milestone of LizzieSat-1 (LS-1), highlighting a full year of operational success and technological innovation. Over the past 365 days, LS-1 has showcased its capabilities, generating revenue through advanced software applications while reinforcing Sidus’ leadership in space technology.





As the first hybrid 3D-printed satellite designed and manufactured by Sidus, LizzieSat-1 is engineered to enhance mission adaptability, streamline production timelines, and maximize performance. Integrated with AI-driven hardware and software, LS-1 enables advanced in-orbit autonomy, optimized mission operations, and near real-time actionable insights. Through collaborations such as NASA’s Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) mission, LizzieSat-1 has successfully demonstrated autonomous system capabilities, supporting crucial research and data-driven decision-making for government and commercial applications. This achievement highlights the satellite’s resilience, reliability, and technological innovation.

Expanding Frontiers in Space Technology

In addition to celebrating LS-1’s anniversary, Sidus is preparing for the launch of LizzieSat-3 (LS-3) aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission, scheduled for no earlier than March 2025. This upcoming mission marks Sidus’ third satellite launch within a year, underscoring the company’s rapid growth and commitment to next-generation space solutions. By integrating advanced satellite engineering, artificial intelligence, and edge computing, Sidus continues to develop mission-ready technologies that transform space-based data into actionable insights for commercial, government, intelligence, and defense applications.





“The one-year anniversary of LizzieSat-1 and the forthcoming launch of LizzieSat-3 reflect our commitment to innovation and progress in space technology,” said Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space. “LizzieSat has revolutionized satellite manufacturing with hybrid 3D printing, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of autonomy and AI-driven space solutions. Our goal is to empower customers with rapid, intelligent data to support decision-making from orbit to Earth.”





With its expanding satellite constellation, Sidus continues to redefine space-based solutions, advancing autonomous systems, enhancing mission efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities in the fast-evolving space industry.





