



Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Wearable mobile health technology could help people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) to stick to exercise regimens that help them to keep the condition under control, a new study reveals. Researchers studied the behavior of recently-diagnosed T2D patients in Canada and the UK as they followed a home-based physical activity program—some of whom wore a smartwatch paired with a health app on their smartphone. They discovered that MOTIVATE-T2D participants were more likely to start and maintain purposeful exercise if they had the support of wearable technology- the study successfully recruited 125 participants with an 82% retention rate after 12 months. Publishing their findings in BMJ Open, an international group of researchers reveal a range of potential clinical benefits among participants, including improvements in blood sugar levels and systolic blood pressure. Co-author Dr. Katie Hesketh, from the University of Birmingham, commented, “Our findings support the feasibility of the MOTIVATE-T2D intervention—paving the way for a full-scale randomized controlled trial to further investigate its clinical and cost-effectiveness. “We found that using biometrics from wearable technologies offered great promise for encouraging people with newly diagnosed T2D to maintain a home-delivered, personalized exercise program with all the associated health benefits.” Researchers found that, as well as the encouraging data for blood sugar and systolic blood pressure, the program could help to lower cholesterol and improve quality of life. The program saw participants gradually increasing purposeful exercise of moderate-to-vigorous intensity—aiming for a target of 150 minutes per week by the end of six months and supported by an exercise specialist-led behavioral counseling service delivered virtually. MOTIVATE-T2D used biofeedback and data sharing to support the development of personalized physical activity programs. Wearable technologies included a smartwatch, featuring a 3D accelerometer and optical heart rate monitor, synced with an online coaching platform for the exercise specialist and a web/smartphone app for participants. “The program offered a variety of workouts, including cardio and strength training, that could be done without the need for a gym,” added Dr. Hesketh. “Its goal is to make exercise a sustainable part of daily life for people with type 2 diabetes, ultimately improving their physical and mental health.” The feasibility trial recruited participants aged 40–75 years, diagnosed with T2D within the previous five to 24 months and managing their condition through lifestyle modification alone or Metformin. More information:

Mobile Health Biometrics to Enhance Exercise and Physical Activity Adherence in Type 2 Diabetes (MOTIVATE-T2D): a Feasibility Randomised Controlled Trial, BMJ Open (2025). DOI: 10.1136/bmjopen-2024-092260

University of Birmingham





Provided byUniversity of Birmingham Citation:

Smartwatches may help control diabetes through exercise tracking (2025, March 26)

retrieved 26 March 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-03-smartwatches-diabetes-tracking.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.