Fake Payment Requests



North Carolina residents are receiving fraudulent messages claiming they owe unpaid NC Quick Pass tolls. These scams, known as ‘smishing,’ use text messages to trick people into providing personal and financial information. Officials have warned users to avoid clicking on suspicious links and to report fraudulent messages immediately.

Scammers are targeting NC Quick Pass users with false claims about outstanding toll payments. The fraudulent messages instruct recipients to click on a link to pay the toll. If a person follows the link and enters their information, scammers can steal personal and financial details.

NC Quick Pass



The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has confirmed that NC Quick Pass does not request toll payments via text message. Officials have stated that these fraudulent messages are part of a larger ‘smishing’ scam. NC Quick Pass users should be cautious and avoid responding to such messages.

How to Identify a Fake Message?



Legitimate NC Quick Pass text messages come from the short code 696277. Fake messages often originate from full phone numbers or international numbers. Official Quick Pass texts do not contain payment requests. Any links included in real messages will direct users to ncquickpass.com or secure.ncquickpass.com.

Official Emails and Texts



Emails from NC Quick Pass will always come from no-reply-ncquickpass@ncdot.gov. The organization does not ask for personal or financial details via email or text. Users who receive unexpected messages asking for payments or sensitive information should verify them through official channels.Also Read: Fire Country Season 3: Episode 15 release date, time, plot and where to watch



Report Fake Messages



Anyone receiving a suspicious NC Quick Pass text or email should report it. Complaints can be filed with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov. Reporting scams helps authorities track fraudulent activities and protect others from falling victim.

FAQs

How can I confirm if an NC Quick Pass message is real?

Real NC Quick Pass texts come from 696277 and never request payments. Official emails are sent from no-reply-ncquickpass@ncdot.gov. Always verify links before clicking.

What should I do if I receive a fake NC Quick Pass message?

Do not click on links or share information. Report the scam to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov to help prevent fraud.

