Reilly Smith scored twice — including the overtime winner — on Saturday night, as the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Pavel Dorofeyev, with his team-leading 33rd goal, had the other goal for Vegas (46-22-8), whose lead atop the Pacific Division over the hard-charging Los Angeles Kings remains at three points.

Defenceman Shea Theodore assisted on all three Vegas goals.

Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary (36-27-13).

The Flames move to within four points of the idle Minnesota Wild, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Calgary has one game in hand and the two teams meet at the Saddledome on Friday.

In his first start of the season, Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the win.

Schmid was pressed into action, with Adin Hill getting a rest after starting the past five games and Ilya Samsonov still injured.

Dustin Wolf had 31 saves for the Flames. He falls to 25-16-7.

TAKEAWAYS

Golden Knights: Victor Olafsson set a career high for shots with nine. His previous high was seven set on Nov. 9, 2019, while with the Buffalo Sabres. Four of the shots came in a 28-second span on a first-period power play when he was set up four times in a row for nearly identical one-timers from just above the faceoff dot to Wolf’s left but the rookie goaltender denied him each time.

Flames: Shut out by a combined score of 8-0 in their first two games against Vegas this season, both at T-Mobile Arena, Calgary finally snapped that drought on Hanley’s second goal of the season with eight seconds remaining in the second period. Coronato then tied it 43 seconds into the third period.

KEY MOMENT

With the entire overtime played at four-on-four due to Vegas starting off on the power play and there being no whistles, the winning goal came when Smith curled behind the net with the puck and flung a backhand that bounced off of MacKenzie Weegar’s skate and then off of Wolf and into the net.

KEY STAT

Vegas improves to 16-4-1 against the Pacific Division.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Flames: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday.